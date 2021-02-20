Ivey, Stefanovic help Purdue pull away, beat Nebraska 75-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, Sasha Stefanovic added 14, and Purdue beat Nebraska 75-58. The Boilermakers pulled away with a 19-4 run to lead 67-53 with about six minutes left. Stefanovic made consecutive 3-pointers during the stretch and Ivey capped it with a dunk. Nebraska cut the deficit to 10 points but didn’t get closer. Purdue (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten) has won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak ended with a 17-point loss to then-No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 22. Shamiel Stevenson scored 10 points off the bench to lead Nebraska (5-15, 1-12).