FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 17 points to lead six North Dakota State players in double figures as the Bison edged past South Dakota State 84-82. Sam Griesel added 15 points for the Bison. Maleeck Harden-Hayes chipped in 11, Grant Nelson scored 10 and Jarius Cook had 10. Douglas Wilson led the Jackrabbits with a season-high 29 points.