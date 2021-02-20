Kroger is latest victim of third-party software data breach

BOSTON (AP) — Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor’s file-transfer service. It says it is notifying potentially impacted customers and offering them free credit monitoring. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed. Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer product from Accellion, a California-based company. Other victims include the University of Colorado and Washington State’s auditor.