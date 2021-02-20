O’Neill’s Ty Rainforth wins the Nebraska class C 132 pound state title

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTIV) - Two Siouxland wrestlers made it all the way to the finals of the Nebraska state wrestling tournament in Omaha on Saturday. Both were from O'Neill.

At 132 pounds, O'Neill's Ty Rainforth led 9-0 late in the second period. He finished off the match with a pin with just under 20 second left in period #2 to win the state championship.

O'Neill had a chance at a second state title at 145 pound. Brady Thompson was closing in on a match winning takedown in the closing second but ran out of time, falling 4-3 to Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic.

NEBRASKA STATE WRESTLING FINAL RESULTS-

CLASS C:

132- Ty Rainforth (O'Neill) def. Quentyn Frank (Amherst) Fall

145- Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) def. Brady Thompson (O'Neill) 4-3