Osaka tops Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka has won her fourth Grand Slam trophy by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final. Osaka improved to 4-0 in title matches at major tournaments. She is the first woman to start her career that way since Monica Seles did it 30 years ago. Osaka has won her past 21 matches dating to last season. That includes a championship at last year’s U.S. Open. The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her family when she was 3. Brady is an American who was playing in her first Grand Slam final.