Pakistanis seeking disappeared Baluch relatives end sit-in

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Families of people who disappeared in Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan province have ended a 10-day sit-in near parliament in Islamabad, after a government minister promised to look into their relatives’ case files. The dozens of protesters say Saturday there has never been a proper enquiry into the fate of their loved ones, who they allege were kidnapped by state security forces over the past dozen years. The government’s stance has long been that the individuals had joined extremist groups and were either killed in fighting or still at large as fugitives.