Reaves shines as No. 9 Oklahoma tops Iowa State 66-56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead No. 9 Oklahoma to a wild 66-56 victory over Iowa State. The Sooners earned their third straight win since a 57-52 loss at No. 15 Texas Tech. But the lowly Cyclones provided a stiff test. Iowa State trailed by as many as 21 in the first half before rallying to a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson’s 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining. The Sooners then responded with a 16-4 run to grab the lead for good. De’Vion Harmon and Umoja Gibson each made a 3-pointer before Reaves capped the decisive stretch with a free throw, making it 61-50 with 4:38 left.