Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:31 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 61, Watertown 35

Flandreau 65, Parker 57

Hamlin 61, North Central Co-Op 49

Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 57

Highmore-Harrold 56, Gregory 40

Rapid City Central 83, Lakota Tech 42

Northwestern 70, Webster 56

Great Plains Conference Classic=

Centerville 48, Scotland 46

Colome 55, Avon 46

Gayville-Volin 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59

Marty Indian 63, Alcester-Hudson 61

Warner Classic=

Florence/Henry 44, Wolsey-Wessington 32

Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 40

Lower Brule 55, Sully Buttes 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Harrisburg 43, Aberdeen Central 38

Kadoka Area 73, Colome 62

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Mitchell 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content