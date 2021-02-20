Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 61, Watertown 35
Flandreau 65, Parker 57
Hamlin 61, North Central Co-Op 49
Harrisburg 66, Aberdeen Central 57
Highmore-Harrold 56, Gregory 40
Rapid City Central 83, Lakota Tech 42
Northwestern 70, Webster 56
Great Plains Conference Classic=
Centerville 48, Scotland 46
Colome 55, Avon 46
Gayville-Volin 61, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 59
Marty Indian 63, Alcester-Hudson 61
Warner Classic=
Florence/Henry 44, Wolsey-Wessington 32
Ipswich 41, Herreid/Selby Area 40
Lower Brule 55, Sully Buttes 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Harrisburg 43, Aberdeen Central 38
Kadoka Area 73, Colome 62
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Mitchell 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/