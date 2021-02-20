Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
7:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East 61, Omaha Northwest 47

Papillion-LaVista 64, Lincoln Southwest 51

Papillion-LaVista South 72, Lincoln North Star 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East 55, Omaha Northwest 32

Fremont 69, Lincoln Northeast 38

Lincoln High 52, Gretna 50

Millard South 81, Omaha Westside 54

Omaha Central 69, Omaha Marian 48

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Lincoln North Star 31

NSAA District Final=

Class B=

District B-1=

Norris 78, South Sioux City 39

District B-2=

Elkhorn North 61, Hastings 60

District B-3=

Crete 40, Waverly 31

District B-4=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ashland-Greenwood 44

District B-5=

York 57, Blair 52

District B-6=

Scottsbluff 49, Elkhorn 37

District B-7=

Bennington 53, Beatrice 48

District B-8=

Omaha Gross Catholic 42, Grand Island Northwest 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content