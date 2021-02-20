Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East 61, Omaha Northwest 47
Papillion-LaVista 64, Lincoln Southwest 51
Papillion-LaVista South 72, Lincoln North Star 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East 55, Omaha Northwest 32
Fremont 69, Lincoln Northeast 38
Lincoln High 52, Gretna 50
Millard South 81, Omaha Westside 54
Omaha Central 69, Omaha Marian 48
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Lincoln North Star 31
NSAA District Final=
Class B=
District B-1=
Norris 78, South Sioux City 39
District B-2=
Elkhorn North 61, Hastings 60
District B-3=
Crete 40, Waverly 31
District B-4=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Ashland-Greenwood 44
District B-5=
York 57, Blair 52
District B-6=
Scottsbluff 49, Elkhorn 37
District B-7=
Bennington 53, Beatrice 48
District B-8=
Omaha Gross Catholic 42, Grand Island Northwest 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/