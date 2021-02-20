SD State, NDSU meet in conference play

South Dakota State (13-5, 9-3) vs. North Dakota State (11-10, 11-5)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as South Dakota State matches up against North Dakota State. South Dakota State beat North Dakota State by one point on the road in its last outing. North Dakota State lost 68-67 loss at home against South Dakota State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while Douglas Wilson has put up 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Scheierman has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all South Dakota State field goals over the last five games. Scheierman has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jackrabbits have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has an assist on 33 of 76 field goals (43.4 percent) across its previous three outings while South Dakota State has assists on 45 of 89 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 80 points per game, the 30th-highest figure in Division I. North Dakota State has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 248th nationally.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com