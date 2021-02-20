Stolen funeral home van with a body inside has been recovered

Two thieves hopped into a van left running at a Missouri gas station, apparently not realizing they're not quite alone in the vehicle.

Turns out this van, was stolen last Thursday, and belongs to a funeral home. There was a woman's body inside.

The theft, sparked an intense search. With police releasing an image from the gas station surveillance cameras in the hopes someone would recognize the van.

It worked when an eagle-eyed driver spied it Friday, following it to a Walmart, and alerting police, who took over from there.

Police found the suspects a man and a woman inside the store

"I approached the other end of the aisle and made contact with the subjects, and they were shopping with an empty cart, they said they were shopping," Said Corporal John Beffa of the Festus Police Department.

The two were arrested and Brian Schaake is charged with stealing a motor vehicle. Christina Kalb is charged with second-degree misdemeanor tampering with another vehicle.

The woman's body was still inside the funeral home van.

Police say an employee of the funeral home left the van running at a gas pump, with the keys inside, when he went inside the gas station to use the restroom.