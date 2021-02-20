UN says malnutrition ‘very critical’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region faces a “very critical malnutrition situation” as vast areas where many people fled remain out of reach of aid. Alarm is growing over the fate of the region’s some 6 million people as fighting is reportedly as fierce as ever after three months of fighting between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders. Ethiopia’s president gave one of the frankest government comments yet about the situation, noting “significant delays that remain in reaching people in need.” She said, “We cannot pretend that we do not see or hear what is unfolding.”