Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast

Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest

Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

