Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and

southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&