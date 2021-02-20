Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
