139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A two-story Victorian house in San Francisco was loaded onto giant dollies and moved Sunday to a location six blocks away. Onlookers lined the sidewalks to snap photos as the 139-year-old structure rolled at a top speed of 1 mph. Veteran house mover Phil Joy told the San Francisco Chronicle he had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies. Joy said this move was tricky because part of the journey involved going downhill. Along the route, parking meters were ripped up, tree limbs were trimmed and traffic signs were relocated. The owner of the six-bedroom house will pay about $400,000 in fees and moving costs.