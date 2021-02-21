Battle Creek Fire Department steps up and helps Oto Fire Department in time of need

OTO AND BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - After a transformer failure supplying power to the Oto Volunteer Fire and Rescue building went unnoticed, their trucks and equipment froze in the extreme cold temperatures Siouxland has recently seen… rendering them useless.

Without their equipment, the department was unable to protect the 60 square miles they serve. But another volunteer fire department stepped up in their time of need.

"We're there to help people in need and sometimes we need help too," said Jason Weber, Oto Fire Chief.

Trucks are essential for fire departments to be able to go out and help their community when a fire breaks out.

But after a transformer failure left the Oto Volunteer Fire department without heat… their trucks froze and were ruined… leaving the department out of commission.

That is, until the Battle Creek Fire Department came to their aid lending them a pumper fire truck.

"There's no words for it. We're here to do a job. We're all volunteer. We don't get paid. We put our lives on the line to protect the community and serve. And we're just all real tight-knit family. There's no words for the gratitude we have for the Battle Creek Fire Department," said Weber.

The Battle Creek Fire Department has been in Oto's shoes before when it comes to rigs and equipment freezing… so when the department heard about Oto's situation, they decided to step up for their fellow firefighters.

"We had had this same problem a couple of years ago. And a couple of neighboring communities come and helped us out. And so now it's our turn to pay it forward. And when we found out about their problems over there we just decided it was the right thing to do. To just go ahead and help them out the best we could," said Brian Bond, Battle Creek Fire Department.

Having a sense of community… no matter where the location.

"It's huge to know that somebody has your back. We have great mutual aid with our neighboring towns and I'm sure they do too. We don't work with Oto because they're several miles away, but it doesn't matter. It's a brotherhood and we're just happy to help," said Bond.

Oto Fire Chief Jason Weber added without area volunteer fire departments, an emergency call that normally would take them a short amount of time to get to, becomes a longer, and more dangerous wait.

"Hopefully I never have to meet you. But someday, you know, you might be on a Sunday drive and accidents happen. That's when we come to your time of need. Now, we're asking for the help. So we can help you," said Weber.

A brotherhood… coming together in a time of need.

Weber added other communities have reached out to help as well. He says while they do have insurance, it won't cover everything.

The Department has set up a fundraiser on their Facebook page.