Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 8:24 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST

8:24 pm

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Cherokee County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal
Nation.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With temperatures near or below freezing,
slick roads and sidewalks are also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

