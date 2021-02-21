Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 8:24 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Osceola County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal
Nation.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With temperatures near or below freezing,
slick roads and sidewalks are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
