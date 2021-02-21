Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 8:24 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This

includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal

Nation.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With temperatures near or below freezing,

slick roads and sidewalks are also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&