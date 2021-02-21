Feb. 21: South Dakota reports over 9% of state’s 16 and older population vaccinated

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 62,216 people in the state have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

This means an estimated 9.02% of South Dakota's 16 and older population has been fully vaccinated. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows about 17% of the state's 16 and older population has received at least one dose.

So far, South Dakota has administered 184,841 vaccines, with 97,574 being Moderna and 87,267 being Pfizer.

On Feb. 21, health officials reported 140 more COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 107 of them were confirmed. Currently, 1,966 active virus cases are in the state.

Out of the 111,304 cases reported in South Dakota, 107,475 have recovered. A total of 90 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,863 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota.