Filing: Proud Boys member considering plea in Capitol breach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A Rochester man identified as a member of the Proud Boys is considering a guilty plea in his case stemming from the Capitol riots. A recent filing by Dominic Pezzola’s attorney says Pezzola accepts responsibility for his actions and wants to make amends. Pezzola faces charges including conspiracy and assaulting, resisting, or impeding a Capitol police officer. Authorities say Pezzola snatched an officer’s shield and used it to smash a window and allow other rioters inside. He also allegedly was seen on video inside the Capitol with a cigar, having what he called a “victory smoke,” and boasting that he “knew we could take this” over.