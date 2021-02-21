Garza breaks Iowa scoring mark, No. 11 Hawkeyes beat Penn St

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa’s all-time leading scorer, and the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes beat Penn State 74-68. Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza also had 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. It was the fourth consecutive win for Iowa. Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones each had 11 points to lead Penn State. CJ Fredrick added 18 points for the Hawkeyes, who took control with a 13-2 second-half run.