UN nuclear chief in Iran as it threatens watchdog’s cameras

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is meeting with Iranian officials in a bid to preserve his inspectors’ ability to monitor Tehran’s atomic program. That’s even as authorities said Sunday they planned to cut off inspectors’ surveillance cameras at those sites. Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran comes as Iran tries to pressure Europe and the new Biden administration into returning to the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from in 2018. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency would be shut off despite Grossi’s visit to follow a law passed by parliament.