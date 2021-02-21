John Travolta selling $5M oceanic mansion with 20 bedrooms

ISLESBORO, Maine (AP) — The Maine mansion that actor John Travolta shared with his late wife, actor Kelly Preston, has been put up for sale. The 67-year-old star of “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever” recently listed the home on Islesboro, an island off the coast of Maine, for $5 million. The couple bought the home in 1991 as newlyweds and told Architectural Digest in 1999 that they turned it from a “very dark and somber” house into a bright family home for their soon-to-be-born son, Jett. Built in 1903, the 10,830-square-foot home has 20 bedrooms and sits on a 48-acre estate along the ocean.