Funeral and more protests follow deadly shootings in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Crowds in Myanmar’s capital attended a funeral Sunday for the young woman who was the first person confirmed to have been killed in protests against the military’s takeover, a ceremony that came just one day after security forces shot dead two more demonstrators. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was the first confirmed fatality among the many thousands who have taken to the streets to protest the February 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Saturday’s two deaths in Mandalay, the second biggest city, occurred at a dockyard where security forces were trying to force workers to load a boat. Shooting broke out when nearby residents sought to aid the dock workers.