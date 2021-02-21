New allegations have been made about the assassination of Malcolm X

(NBC) - New allegations are being made about the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X back in 1965.

A letter written by a former undercover New York City police officer before he died, says the NYPD and the FBI were behind the killing of Malcolm X.

The letter written by officer Raymond Wood was released at a news conference in New York on Saturday.

A relative described the letter as a "deathbed" confession, and said Wood requested his confession only be made public after his death.

Malcolm X was killed at New York's Audubon Ballroom in 1965 while preparing to deliver a speech. Three members of the nation of Islam were convicted in the shooting.

According to Wood's letter, he was pressured by his superiors to lure two members of Malcolm X's security team into committing crimes that got them arrested two days before the shooting.

Wood claimed their arrests kept them from managing door security at the ballroom, where Malcolm X was killed.

"There has always been uncertainty about all of the facts surrounding the assassination of my and my five sisters' father. Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated," said Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X.

"This is about restorative justice to try to help those black leaders, those civil rights activists, who were wrongfully convicted over 50 years ago to have them exonerated," said Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney.

"We clearly intend to have the Manhattan district attorney and any other authority, whether that be the United States Congress, be able to evaluate this letter and use it as crucial evidence in exonerating these black people who have been wrongly convicted by their government," said Crump

Following the news conference, the Manhattan district attorney's office released a statement saying its review of the convictions in the Malcolm X case is "active and ongoing."