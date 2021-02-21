Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters are gathering in Myanmar’s biggest city despite the ruling junta’s thinly veiled threat to use lethal force if people answered a call for a general strike opposing the military takeover. Hundreds had gathered by midmorning at a major intersection in Yangon after a group advocating civil disobedience called for people to unite for a “Spring Revolution.” Roads were blocked in front of landmarks like the Myanmar Central Bank and U.S. Embassy, and trucks overnight blared warnings against public gatherings. A junta statement carried on state TV said the protesters were carrying people “to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life.”