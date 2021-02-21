Reports: Israel buys vaccines for Syria in prisoner deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that Israel has paid Russia $1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccine doses. It’s part of a deal to secure the release of an Israeli woman held captive in Damascus. The terms of the clandestine trade-off orchestrated by Moscow between the two enemy nations remain murky. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that “not one Israeli vaccine” was involved in the deal, but did not answer the question about whether Israel paid for Russian vaccines. He said Russia insisted on keeping details of the swap secret. Israel announced Friday it had reached a Russian-mediated deal to bring home a woman who had crossed the border into neighboring Syria.