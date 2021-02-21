Rival of Palestinian president delivers vaccines to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A shipment of coronavirus vaccines arranged by a rival of President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in the Gaza Strip. Sunday’s delivery gives a lift to the blockaded territory’s vaccination efforts. It also could embarrass the Palestinian leader ahead of national elections. The shipment was sent by the United Arab Emirates and arranged by Mohammed Dahlan. Dahlan is a former Abbas aide who has a falling out with the president in 2011 and now lives in exile in the UAE. The delivery could help position Dahlan as a possible kingmaker in May elections while making Abbas appear ineffective.