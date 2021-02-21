Sioux City declares snow emergency starting Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to the snow that fell on Sunday Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency, beginning Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 am.

According to a news release, the snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route, noted by a blue and white sign with a snow flake.

Additionally residents should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month between 7 am to 7 am the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street on even days. Parking is still prohibited in no parking zones.