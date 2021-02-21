Skip to Content

Sioux City declares snow emergency starting Monday

4:06 pm Iowa NewsTop StoriesTop Story - Weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to the snow that fell on Sunday Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency, beginning Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 am.

According to a news release, the snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route, noted by a blue and white sign with a snow flake.

Additionally residents should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month between 7 am to 7 am the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street on even days. Parking is still prohibited in no parking zones.

Brandon Martin

More Stories

Skip to content