South Sioux City under snow emergency

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- South Sioux City Public Works Department declared a snow emergency starting at 7:00 P.M. Sunday.

The snow emergency goes until Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:00 P.M.

The press release said parking is prohibited on snow emergency routes. Those are marked with signage.

The department said they are primarily secondary streets used for heavier traffic.

Vehicles may be towed if parked or stuck on an emergency route.

All non-emergency routes will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking is only allowed on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days, per the press release. The rule flips for odd sides on odd days.

The department reminds the public to not shovel or blow snow from sidewalks or driveways into city streets.

Questions can be directed to 402-494-8166 (7am to 4pm).