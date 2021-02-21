Storm Lake declares a snow emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake has declared a snow emergency in effect from Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. until Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.

According to a news release during a snow emergency the following regulations are in affect.

Parking is not allowed on residential streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in the Central Business District between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Storm Lake city officials warn that vehicles left in violation of snow emergency rules may be ticked and or towed.