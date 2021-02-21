Sunday’s snowfall amounts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Widespread heavy snow fell in Siouxland with the heaviest amounts falling in southern Siouxland.

Once we got into the afternoon, the intensity of the snow decreased before coming to an end for all of Siouxland by late afternoon.

But the snow left behind was impressive.

Here's a look at the amounts of snow that were reported.

Mapleton 10.0"

Onawa 9.5"

Little Sioux 9.0"

Missouri Valley 8.5"

Woodbine 8.5"

Logan 8.5"

Harlan 8.3"

Castana 8.0"

Battle Creek 8.0"

Vail 8.0"

Coon Rapids 7.8"

Omaha 7.5"

Dunlap 7.5"

Ida Grove 7.5"

Sac City 7.0"

Takamah 7.0"

Carroll 7.0"

Denison 7.0"

Pomeroy 6.7"

Bronson 6.5"

South Sioux City 6.5"

Odebolt 6.5"

Schleswig 6.0"

Kingsley 6.0"

Sioux Gateway 6.0"

Auburn 5.9"

Aurelia 5.0"

Manning 5.0"

Cherokee 5.0"

KTIV 4.5"

Okoboji 4.0"

Sheldon 4.0"

Hospers 3.9"

Pender 3.5"

Pocahontas 3.0"

Estherville 3.0"

Le Mars 3.0"

Alcester 1.7"

Sioux Falls 1.1"

Ponca 1.0"

Beresford 1.0"

Creighton Tr.

Norfolk Tr.