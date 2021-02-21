Winter Storm Warning until SUN 4:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1

inch or less.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Nebraska and southwest and

west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&