Winter Storm Warning until SUN 4:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning until SUN 4:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Shelby County
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of 1
inch or less.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Nebraska and southwest and
west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&