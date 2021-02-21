Winter Storm Warning from SUN 9:16 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of Central and Western Central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be

difficult at times due to snow accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&