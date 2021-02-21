Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Total Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. The highest

amounts will be near the Highway 30 corridor.

* WHERE…Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&