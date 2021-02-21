Winter Storm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Sac and Calhoun Counties .

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

