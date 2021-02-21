Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

