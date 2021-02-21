Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions in addition to
reduced visibilities in falling snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

