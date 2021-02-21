Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Pocahontas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Iowa along and
north of Highway 30.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
