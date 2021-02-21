Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

3:17 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Ida

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast
Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest
Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

