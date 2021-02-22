Angry youths rattle Spain in support of jailed rap artist

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The imprisonment of a rap artist for his music praising terrorist violence and insulting the Spanish monarchy has set off a powder keg of pent-up rage this week in Spain. The arrest of Pablo Hasél has brought thousands to the streets for different reasons. The majority march under the banner of freedom of speech, but Hasél’s lyrics also tap into a debate about the role of Spain’s parliamentary monarchy after financial scandals involving the royal house. There is also a minority of protesters who seem bent on violence and fighting with the police. Peaceful protester Pablo Castilla says “we are showing our anger.”