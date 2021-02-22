Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, with Japan’s benchmark rising but others slipping, amid some hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic with the global rollout of vaccines. Benchmarks fell in South Korea, Australia and China on Monday but rose in Southeast Asia. Investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and when and whether there will be enough stimulus to fix it. But the U.S. $1.9 trillion economic package proposed by President Joe Biden also heralds hope for export-reliant regional economies. Wall Street ended last week on a down note, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 0.2%.