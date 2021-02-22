Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64. The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In Iowa, GasBuddy data shows gas prices rose 15.1 centers per gallon in the past week. That’s more than 28 cents higher than a month ago and 27.4 centers higher than a year ago.

Gas experts say the freeze in the southern part of the country created problems.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, expects gas price increases to slow later this week or next week, as refineries get back online.

“With last week’s extreme cold shutting down millions of barrels per day in refinery capacity, gas prices have seen their largest weekly climb in quite some time. The jump in price was the result of a dozen or so refineries, primarily in Texas, that were forced to shut down as the frigid temperatures threatened to wreak havoc on their exposed equipment. With the cold weather behind us, price increases show begin to slow later this week or next week, and so long as these refineries get back online in short order, we may see gas prices start to move back down in the next couple of weeks. However, as we near spring weather, we’ll likely see another longer term rise in prices begin as refineries start to transition to summer gasoline, so motorists shouldn’t jump for joy just yet.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Gas prices have also risen in Nebraska and South Dakota. According to data from GasBuddy, Nebraska is seeing an average of about $2.61/g while South Dakota is seeing $2.53/g. Both are below the national average of $2.63.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.