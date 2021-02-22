COVID-19 kills former Lebanese militant Anis Naccache

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Palestinian official and Lebanese media say Anis Naccache, a former pro-Palestinian militant who participated in attacks around the world has died. He died Monday in Syria after battling COVID-19. He was 69. Naccache participated in attacks including the 1975 kidnapping of oil ministers in Vienna. He also recruited a militant in the late 1970s who rose to become the top operative of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and was suspected of being behind deadly attacks against Americans in Lebanon. A Lebanese citizen, Naccache spent much of the past two decades running a Beirut-based think tank.