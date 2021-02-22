COVOD-19 numbers in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS AND DEATHS in Woodbury County have been on the decline, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

But leaders at SDHD say they don't know exactly why. They say there are a variety of reasons possibly leading to the reduced numbers.

"Activity in the community is way down and illnesses are way down, hospitalizations are way down, and therefore deaths are way down. We’re gonna take our win, we’re gonna take our nice you know, run that we have and we’re gonna be thankful for it" said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director at the Siouxland District Health Department.

IN Woodbury County, just six new cases and no new deaths were reported Monday. Brock says there can sometimes be a lag in reporting. 210 DEATHS have been reported in Woodbury County, since the pandemic began.