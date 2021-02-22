Crawford County, IA woman charged after boyfriend found dead

DOW CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Crawford County, Iowa, woman has been charged after authorities found her boyfriend dead.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Beth Guzman is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank.

Authorities say at 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call about the welfare of a person. When deputies arrived at a home at the 500 block of East Fulton in Dow City, they found Frank unresponsive and bleeding.

Frank was taken to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say Frank died of a single gunshot wound. An autopsy is pending at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.

The investigation is being conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the Crawford County Attorney's Office. The group is being assisted by the Denison Police Department, Dow City EMS, and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities say no additional details are being released at this time.