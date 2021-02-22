Deb Haaland hearing is Indian Country’s Obama moment

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing. Haaland’s confirmation hearing Tuesday will be closely watched in Indian Country with virtual parties amid a pandemic. Tribes and tribal organizations have for weeks been urging people to write to and call U.S. senators who will decide if she lands the job. Haaland is in her second term representing New Mexico in Congress.