Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:47 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of west central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&