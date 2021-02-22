Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal
Nation.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
